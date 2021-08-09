Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A brush fire broke out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility, burning between 7 to 10 acres.

The fires started around midnight near Dike Road and Broadway. The Grand Junction Fire Department says three units responded to the fire and were quickly able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading.

Two nearby homes were under an evacuation notice, but residents never had to leave their homes.

No structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

