Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Under executive authority, 20 members of the Colorado National Guard (CONG) are currently aiding in traffic management along I-70 near Glenwood Canyon and Cottonwood Pass.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency authorizing the use of unarmed CONG assets for law enforcement purposes to aid the state at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center requested CONG support, which began Sunday, Aug. 8. The 20 CONG members will continue to aid and give support until it is no longer needed.

“By order of the Governor, the Colorado National Guard is here to support state authorities at their request,” Director of the Joint Staff U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman said. “We will employ our wartime mission training and equipment during this state response.”

The CONG has also aided and supported other state missions, including wildland firefighting, search and rescue missions, cyber defense operations, and the peaceful transition of power during the Presidential Inauguration this year.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.