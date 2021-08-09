Dozens of mailboxes damaged

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple events of vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, several mailboxes in East Orchard Mesa and Whitewater were damaged by a blunt object. No mail was stolen, but about 50 mailboxes received extensive damage.

If you notice damage to your own mailbox or property, please submit an online report through the following link sheriff.mesacounty.us.

If you have any information or videos related to these crimes, submit a tip through the following link 241stop.com or call (970) 242-6707.

