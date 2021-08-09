GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, Vineyard Community Church held a drive through backpack giveaway just in time for school.

Members of the church donate backpacks and school supplies every year for this event the weekend before school starts.

But this year means so much more to the community because of the impacts COVID-19 had on the last school year.

”We know that parents have had a hard time either losing their job or with COVID, not being able to purchase these supplies,” said Vineyard Community Church Children’s Ministry Director Alicia Romero. “So we had our community go out & buy backpacks & all the supplies the kids will need. So this is a benefit to parents where they can actually put their money towards their rent, their lights, that stuff. And let us take care of our kids here in the community.”

The backpacks are all stuffed with school supplies. And when the parents drive up, the kids can get out and pick which backpack they want.

