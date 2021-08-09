Advertisement

Drive through backpack giveaway

Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, Vineyard Community Church held a drive through backpack giveaway just in time for school.

Members of the church donate backpacks and school supplies every year for this event the weekend before school starts.

But this year means so much more to the community because of the impacts COVID-19 had on the last school year.

”We know that parents have had a hard time either losing their job or with COVID, not being able to purchase these supplies,” said Vineyard Community Church Children’s Ministry Director Alicia Romero. “So we had our community go out & buy backpacks & all the supplies the kids will need. So this is a benefit to parents where they can actually put their money towards their rent, their lights, that stuff. And let us take care of our kids here in the community.”

The backpacks are all stuffed with school supplies. And when the parents drive up, the kids can get out and pick which backpack they want.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure: Heavy Damage between Rifle and Dotsero
Governor Polis issues disaster declarations in response to I-70 Glenwood Canyon mudslides
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines adds additional flights to Denver
Judge Gretchen Larsen administered the oath of office.
Todd Rowell sworn-in as Mesa County Sheriff

Latest News

Device Down, Eyes Up T-Shirt
Biker Awareness
Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
This grant supports efforts to increase awareness and access to mental health care for farmers,...
USDA approves half million dollar grant to support rural mental health in Colorado
Step Up for Down Syndrome
Fourth Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Western Slope