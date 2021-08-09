Mask mandate reinstated for nursing homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to the Delta variant, Colorado has reinstated mask mandates for nursing homes, regardless of vaccination status. The restriction is another hint at the worsening coronavirus situation in Colorado and across the country, pushed by the spread of the more contagious variant.

The recent announcement recommends that people in substantial transmission areas wear masks indoors, regardless of if they are vaccinated or not. Nursing homes and other senior care centers took the biggest hit at the height of the pandemic when it first arrived in Colorado. The disease killed hundreds of residents statewide in these facilities so extra layers of protection are being added.

For the rest of us we do not have to wear our masks when we are in our homes so many residents are expressing hurt and frustration that comes with the newly reinstated law. Many residents are hard of hearing so communication is that much more difficult for them.

As evidence mounts that the Delta variant may be more likely to cause “breakthrough” cases in fully vaccinated people, especially senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems, the state will continue putting renewed emphasis on multiple layers of protection. That will mean tightening rules meant to keep the virus out.

Governor Jared Polis has stated that he does not plan to mandate masks for the entire state as long as our hospitals do not reach capacity.

