New business boom in Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the pandemic putting a lot of projects on hold we are now starting to see a boom in new businesses across the Grand Valley. Across the board there’s an increase in economic activity all the way from mom and pop shops to big retail giants.

Experts at the Chamber of Commerce say in the long term this is exactly what we want. As a reginal hub for retail and health care, when you see big stores like Dicks sporting Goods and Dillard’s coming in, that will draw people from other areas to utilize these services who will then be eating at our restaurants and going to other shops bringing new dollars to the area.

