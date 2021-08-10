Christopher Rizo found guilty on numerous charges, including first degree murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The jury has released its verdict in the trial of Christopher Rizo.

The jury found him guilty of first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of menacing, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

The jury found Rizo not guilty on two counts of first degree kidnapping. These charges stem from a February 2020 shooting at the TA Express truck stop at Highways 6 and 50 in Grand Junctoin. The incident involved Rizo and two victims, Thomas and Bill Huddleston. Thomas Huddleston died at the scene.

According to Melinda Shishim, Chief Deputy District Attorney, “We are thrilled that the jury reached this verdict. This was a really hard case emotionally to listen to, and I think that this was probably so many people’s worst nightmare that you could be in a bar or a restaurant and somebody is upset and then targets you for violence after you leave that establishment.”

Sentencing for these charges was scheduled for Sept. 29.

