Advertisement

Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalism
Grand Junction
New business boom in Grand Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight,"...
Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson’s spy claims
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves
Collision Division: Federal transportation safety agency has yet to address gender disparity
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment