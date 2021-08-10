Drought response across Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -All Grand Valley domestic water suppliers predict we will have enough water to meet demands for this summer, but there has been a lot of alternative water supplies and arrangements to ensure this adequate water supply. As water levels are way below where they should be this time of year, they are asking citizens to help conserve inside and outside water to prepare for the possibility of experiencing a drought for a third year in a row.

The City of Grand Junction obtains its water from Kannah Creek and reservoirs on the Grand Mesa. The city relies heavily on stream flows over the late fall and winter. With Kannah Creek already flowing at historic lows this summer, it is likely storage objectives will not be met going into the spring/summer of 2022 due to the anticipated lows flows over the winter. In order to reduce the effects of evaporation, the city has already drained two of their storage reservoirs on top of the Grand Mesa and moved that water to their primary storage reservoir, which is larger and typically sees a lower percentage of evaporation.

If we do not conserve now experts say there will be consequences. Clifton Water states if we reach an Emergency Drought Rate structure they will charge 5 times the normal rate for usage over 10,000 gallons. They say the average person uses 3,000 gallons on average.

