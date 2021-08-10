Advertisement

EUREKA!’s new preschool welcomes its first class of students

Eureka's first full-day preschool program is open for its first year.
Eureka's first full-day preschool program is open for its first year.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -EUREKA!’S first full-day preschool program has opened its doors to its first class of 15 students.

Nest’s director Joy Davis leads the program along with two teachers, Ashley Allen and Vonnie Davis.

“Nest represents the nurturing environment for learners at an important stage in their life, as they prepare to spread their wings and fly into grade school,” said EUREKA! in a press release.

The program incorporates science, technology, engineering, arts and math within its curriculum and it’s a priority since the EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum is partnering with District 51 to conduct the program. Each student gets a free family membership to the EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum.

Nest takes the learning environment outdoors and utilizes outdoor classrooms. It also takes students on off-site field trips throughout the community.

With foundation support, Nest Preschool offers tuition scholarships to low-income families. 30% of spots in the program are reserved for families that qualify for scholarships. The preschool is able to provide meals and snacks, as well as, a transportation for scholarship students if they do not have access to transportation.

