Grand Junction, Bonsai Design hold neighborhood meeting on proposed zipline

The event was held at Eagle Rim Park in Grand Junction
Ken Sherbenou, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation director, attended the meeting.
Ken Sherbenou, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation director, attended the meeting.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and Bonsai Design held a neighborhood meeting Monday evening at Eagle Rim Park to discuss a proposed zipline with residents.

The zipline would go across the Colorado River, connecting Eagle Rim and Las Colonias Parks. Some residents have expressed concern over its location and fear it would block their mountain views. There are a few proposed locations for the zipline’s start point. The exact location has not been decided yet. According to Bonsai Design, the zipline would further add to recreation options available to both residents and tourists.

According to Thaddeus Schrader, Bonsai Design co-owner, ”There was some concern about how close the launch was proposed to be to existing... homes up here, so we went back to the drawing board with the city and discovered two other locations that could possibly work, we put together boards for everything, and we wanted to bring that choice back to this community along Eagle Rim park up here, and allow those guys to really make the final determination about where that zipline’s going to land.”

Bonsai Design was behind the construction of Las Colonias Park. In addition to learning more, residents were able to ask questions and share their ideas at the meeting.

