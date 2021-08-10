Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalism
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70

Latest News

Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Eureka's first full-day preschool program is open for its first year.
EUREKA!’s new preschool welcomes its first class of students
DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction
I-70 impacts on Western Slope Hotels