Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalism
Grand Junction
New business boom in Grand Valley

Latest News

Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Progress made but hot weather could continue to fan flames of California wildfire
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment