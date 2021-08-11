Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on jobs agenda; For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Dem sees tough pathway for $3.5T social, climate plans
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon
The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block