Body found in Colorado River in De Beque

De Beque
De Beque(kkco/kjct)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult male whose body was found in the Colorado River over the weekend in De Beque.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a body found in the Colorado River near W. 2nd St. and Denver Avenue. Deputies launched a boat and recovered the body from the river.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are being investigated.

