Colorado Comeback Cash vaccination gift card giveaways continue

Vaccine bus
Vaccine bus(Natasha Lynn)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Comeback Cash vaccination gift card giveaways and additional mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics will continue through this weekend throughout the state of Colorado.

Anyone age 12 or older who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at participating locations will receive a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will also be sending text message alerts to unvaccinated Coloradans about the Walmart gift card stops near them to remind them of the opportunity. These texts will be sent from the number 45778.

Coloradans can register for a vaccine at a gift card location in advance at cocomebackcash.com. Walk-ups are also welcomed.

To view the list of participating vaccination sites, dates, and times near you, please visit cocomebackcash.com.

