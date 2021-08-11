District 51 asking voters to approve ballot measure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has decided which ballot measure is headed to Grand Junction voters this November, asking voters to approve funding for a new Grand Junction High School.

The ballot measure requests voters to allow the district to go $115 million into debt to pay for the new building. The repayment on that debt is not to exceed just over $200 million. Additionally, property tax revenues would not increase by more than $20.9 million annually.

According to Tom Parrish, Board of Education President, “You know, this is going to be an important piece to our community, not only will it be a new high school, but I think it will demonstrate to our community, and people who look at moving to our community, or relocating businesses here, our commitment to education and that we see education as important.”

The plan adopted preserves certain athletic and art facilities and sets aside funds to renovate them.

