Governor Polis congratulates Ken Salazar on confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis congratulated Ken Salazar on his confirmation as the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico.

“Colorado is proud that one of our great statesmen will be representing the United States in Mexico. Ken Salazar was confirmed this morning by the United States Senate as Ambassador to Mexico. I congratulate my good friend Ambassador Salazar on his confirmation and look forward to working with him to expand our economic and cultural ties between Mexico and Colorado.”

