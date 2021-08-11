Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary suspects
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Gov. Polis to visit Glenwood Canyon site
State leaders to visit I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to survey cleanup and determine a possible reopening date
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border