Loma house destroyed in fire

House fire in Loma 8/10
House fire in Loma 8/10(Tom Ferguson)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A house in Loma located on 16 Rd. caught on fire this afternoon, the house was completely destroyed.

The Lower Valley Fire District and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire around 4 p.m.

There was no water supply on hand, so firefighters had to employ a water shuttle operation using water tenders.

The two homeowners were examined by paramedics as a precaution. One of the homeowners is pregnant.

The fire is still ongoing, but firefighters are on site.

