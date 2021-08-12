Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County District Attorney’s office is conducting a criminal investigation related to the county’s election system security breach.

This is one of two investigations underway in connection to the breach The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is conducting an administrative investigation. D.A. Dan Rubinstein shared details on how his office got involved. “I was contacted Monday morning by the deputy secretary secretary of state who advised that they were conducting an investigation into some security protocols, procedures that they believe may have been violated by our clerk and recorder, and that they believe there was potentially criminal matters involved as well.”

This criminal probe is a separate investigation to the Secretary of State’s investigation. Yesterday, both searched the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office in connection to the election systems breach. Rubinstein explained that, “We have quite a bit of follow up and processing of some computer information and other related information that we will need to look at before we are able to form any conclusions as to whether any crimes were committed or by whom.”

The Secretary of State’s office released a statement regarding its search of the clerk’s office. It reads in part, “The Secretary can use her enforcement authority to issue orders directing any action in compliance with any Title 1 statute or its corresponding rule.”

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters spoke at a symposium in South Dakota last night about the searches of her office. The event is being held by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

This whole situation came from the Secretary of State’s office picking up on passwords used to access county voting equipment posted online. It is reported that Ron Watkins, a well-known figure with the group QAnon, posted the images on the website Gateway Pundit.

Dominion voting systems, the vendor of Mesa County’s election equipment sent a statement reading, “Dominion is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter.”

Clerk Peters did not respond for further requests for comment. She did release a statement Monday explaining her intention to provide more information at the end of the investigation.

