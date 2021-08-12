Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold held a press conference this morning to provide an update on the investigation of the security protocol voting breach in Mesa County.

Due to the security breach, Secretary Griswold issued an election order prohibiting the use of the voting system components in Mesa County.

“The security of Mesa County’s voting system components cannot be verified, and chain of custody for the voting system components cannot be verified. Integrity and security of these components cannot be established,” said Secretary Griswold.

Secretary Griswold decertified the voting equipment, prohibiting it from being used in future elections. The equipment in question, will now have to be replaced, installed, and certified by Aug. 30, in order to meet the deadline for the Nov. 1 election.

Mesa County is responsible for deciding whether to replace the equipment or to opt to hand count votes. If the county chooses to replace the equipment, they will also be responsible for covering the cost of the equipment as well.

The secretary is confident the voting breach issue pertains only to Mesa County, due to the leaked passwords being specific to the county. The voting breach does not warrant a statewide investigation.

The breach in question is linked to a man named Gerald Wood. Mesa County has confirmed Wood was not an employee of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, but it was documented that he was given access to confidential information during the Trusted Build on May 25.

Secretary Griswold has not heard from Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, “The county clerk has not communicated at all with us. At this point all communication that we have had with Mesa County has been from the interim county attorney and the district attorney.”

Secretary Griswold continued, “Going forward we will continue to provide support to Mesa County to ensure they can carry out safe and secure elections for their citizens in the upcoming election.”

Currently a civil investigation is being conducted to ensure the election code in Mesa County is respected. A criminal investigation is also being led by District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

