Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Decertification of Mesa County’s election systems possible
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
In this July 29, 2021 file photo, fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music...
203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza
Nearly 390,000 Afghans have been newly displaced due to the renewed conflict.
US troops to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan, official says
Health leaders provide an update on Lollapalooza COVID-19 cases.
Chicago health leaders say Lollapalooza not a super spreader event