Advertisement

Parks and Recreation maximizing water efficiency

Baseball field at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Baseball field at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The recent drought in the Western Slope has prompted the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Administration to conserve water and improve efficiency.

Part of the process will make sure that sprinklers are oriented in the correct direction. Watering areas would include flowers, grass, and trees while avoiding sidewalks, roadways, or anywhere where watering is unnecessary.

The second part is to monitor the soil moisture level below ground. It will allow Parks and Recreation to see which areas are either receiving too much or too little water and create a more balanced plan.

There will be times when watering restrictions will go into effect. Long-term green infrastructure, which is the trees, will receive top priority. Additionally, certain areas will not receive any water at all. Grassy areas will suffer from insufficient water. Areas may also be closed off to the public to prevent further damage.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70

Latest News

Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks
St.Mary's takes over Bloomin' Babies Birthing Center.
St. Mary’s Medical Center is taking over Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn sits in the new Coroner's Office's family room, 831 Noland Ave.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has moved locations
Vaccine bus
Colorado Comeback Cash vaccination gift card giveaways continue