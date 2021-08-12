Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lumpy’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Lumpy!

His bio: “You might be wondering why they call me Lumpy. I think it’s because I have all these lumps from being so muscley. I am a very strong dog and I have a lot of energy. I build up my leg muscles by getting outside and running around. I really love to play and explore, so I have learned a few jailbreak techniques to sneak out. But as long as someone has a good fence and watches me with doors, I do really well staying where I am told. I like to be the star so I would need to be the only pet in the home and would prefer no children. One of the best ways to tell if I am happy is to listen for my clacking teeth. When I get super excited my teeth just can’t help but chatter. So if a fun and challenging dog is what you seek, I’m right up your alley. Adopt me today and we’ll make lots of good memories!”

Lumpy is in need of a loving home! He’s currently up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

