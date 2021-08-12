Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.(KKTV)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers and this city,” Breed said in a statement.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities. It will take effect next Friday.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed was expected to announce the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has already been asking indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Decertification of Mesa County’s election systems possible
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this July 29, 2021 file photo, fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music...
203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza
Nearly 390,000 Afghans have been newly displaced due to the renewed conflict.
US troops to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan, official says
Health leaders provide an update on Lollapalooza COVID-19 cases.
Chicago health leaders say Lollapalooza not a super spreader event