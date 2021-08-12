Advertisement

Special Olympics at Grand Junction Motor Speedway

Special Olympics team taking a picture after the bike race
Special Olympics team taking a picture after the bike race(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Motor Speedway held an event on Thursday for the Special Olympics.

The event allowed those with special needs to enjoy some competition.

Thursday’s contest featured biking, and those competing did multiple laps around the track.

The Special Olympics showcases 21 different sports within four seasons.

The event can vary depending on whether the competition is regional or state. However, the event tries to mimic the actual Olympics as closely as possible.

The event is more than just a competition but also helps in other ways.

“We also have leadership opportunities where they get to learn how to be a leader, maybe a fitness captain on their team, with stretching. We also have sponsors that come out that put on booths, like health booths or something to keep them engaged,” said Michelle Pewters, the Western Regional Manager for Special Olympics Colorado.

The Special Olympics plans on having another event on Saturday, which will feature softball and bocce.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach
De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Decertification of Mesa County’s election systems possible
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Dog at Roice-Hurst-Hurst Humane Society
Wuffstock Music Festival preparations
Temporary roundabout in place at 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project on I-70B
Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.
Black bear spotted in tree
Bears enter hyperphagia
Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks