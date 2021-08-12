Advertisement

Wuffstock Music Festival preparations

Dog at Roice-Hurst-Hurst Humane Society
Dog at Roice-Hurst-Hurst Humane Society(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society will be hosting its yearly event called Wuffstock Music Festival.

The event will feature artists from the 2019 Telluride BlueGrass Festival winning bands:Bowregard, Denver’s Leon and The Revival, and Stray Grass. There will also be food, drinks, and pet adoptions.

“So not only are you going and having a great evening, but you know that all the proceeds from your ticket and from, you know, the alcohol sales and everything else, comes back and helps us care for animals all year long,” said Anna Stout, Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO.

This event is open to everyone. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gates. The event will take place Saturday, August 14th at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park from 3 pm until 9 pm.

Tickets will cost $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-17 and ages 12 and under will be free. Dogs are welcomed but must be on a leash. Parking will be free.

