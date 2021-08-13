Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

