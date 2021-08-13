CDOT officials provide progress update on I-70 prior to reopening on Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation officials provided an update this afternoon on the cleanup and road repair operations that have been occurring in Glenwood Canyon this week. CDOT crews have been working to fulfill the deadline of reopening one lane in each direction through the canyon for Saturday afternoon.

The update was provided by CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, CDOT Incident Commander Mike Goolsby, and CDOT Deputy Incident Commander Keith Stefanik.

Autoplay Caption

Cleanup operations continued today, along with paving damaged sections of the interstate. Milepost 123.5 at Blue Gulch has been the main focus of repair for crews as there is extensive infrastructure damage that occurred.

CDOT is confident in the tremendous work efforts completed by crews to clear and repair the road. Through surveying the infrastructure of the road, they believe they will be able to safely reopen one lane of I-70 Glenwood Canyon by Saturday afternoon.

They did not specify what time on Saturday the road would reopen, but emphasized it be no later than the afternoon, weather permitting.

CDOT wants to remind motorists that while the interstate will be reopened, it will only be reopened in a one-lane configuration. The interstate will still be a work zone and reduced speed limits will be in place throughout parts of the canyon.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon is expected to be fully reopened by Thanksgiving.

For more information, please visit codot.gov.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.