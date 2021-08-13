D51 schools looking to fill lunch room positions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School district 51 is experiencing a staffing shortage, particularly in their lunch rooms. They say they still need to fill 20 positions to able to severe the schools the way they need to.

Currently other school staff members are filling in which is causing a strain for current employees so ideally they wish to have the positions filled immediately.

The nutrition program serves over 40 schools across the district from Loma to Palisade. District 51 is looking for employees who are not only passionate about kids but about filling childhood hunger gaps as well.

