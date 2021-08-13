Advertisement

D51 schools looking to fill lunch room positions

D51
D51(Gray TV)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School district 51 is experiencing a staffing shortage, particularly in their lunch rooms. They say they still need to fill 20 positions to able to severe the schools the way they need to.

Currently other school staff members are filling in which is causing a strain for current employees so ideally they wish to have the positions filled immediately.

The nutrition program serves over 40 schools across the district from Loma to Palisade. District 51 is looking for employees who are not only passionate about kids but about filling childhood hunger gaps as well.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment
De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Decertification of Mesa County’s election systems possible
Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential Mesa County election system breach

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
CDOT officials provide progress update on I-70 prior to reopening on Saturday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more...
Palisade pot shop gets new location