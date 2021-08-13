COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today hospital officials from St. Mary’s, Community Hospital, Family Health West, and Mind Springs collectively announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all their employees.

Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr read the collective statement from the hospital officials, “Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and highly contagious variants. The healthcare organizations standing with us today will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff. This is the logical fulfillment and ethical commitment to put patients first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and wellbeing.”

MCPH joins the growing number of other healthcare organizations who are requiring the universal vaccination of their workers. They recognize that some employees will be exempted from the vaccine mandate for identified medical or religious reasons.

There is not a set universal deadline for when employees will need to have received the vaccine by. Each hospital has different policies on the effective date for the vaccine mandate, as they can change based upon FDA recommendations and the guidance of their boards.

Director Kuhr continued, “Specific policies and effective dates may vary in each organization. Still all are in alignment. That vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures.”

The hospital officials stressed the importance of staff members receiving the vaccine in order to keep employees healthy and to better serve the community.

“It’s critical to our mission to provide healthcare to our patients and our community, to have our staff healthy. Also to protect patients from not getting the virus as best we can. And for us to be able to do that then we need to have our staff present, healthy, and able to care for our patients, so that’s why the vaccine is going to be important,” said Doctor Thomas Tobin, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospital.

For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.