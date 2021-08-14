Air Quality Advisory for Mesa County has been lifted
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has lifted the Air Quality Advisory that was put into effect due to Wildfire Smoke in the valley.
The advisory was issued on Thursday, Aug. 5 and was only supposed to last until 4 p.m. that day.
It was extended multiple days until improved air quality conditions warranted MCPH to lift the Air Quality Advisory at 4 p.m. today.
For more information on air quality conditions and alerts, including real-time readings through a community-sourced monitoring system called Purple Air, visit health.mesacounty.us.
