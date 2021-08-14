CDC recommends third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weekend immune systems. The CDC is saying a third dose will help ensure more vulnerable people have enough protection against the coronavirus. The health agency is not recommending additional doses for anyone else at this time; just those with moderate to severe immune system compromises.

Mesa County Public Health is saying it will follow CDC guidance when it comes to third doses. According to the CDC, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are recommended for additional doses, at least 28 days after getting a second shot.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.