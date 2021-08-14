Advertisement

Cops and Cars car show

Fruita Police Department Car
Fruita Police Department Car(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Saturday, August 14th, the Fruita Police Department will host their Cops and Cars car show.  It starts at 8 am and lasts until 2 pm, and will be at Little Salt Wash Park in Fruita.

The event is a car lover’s dream of being able to see old and new cars. Some of the vehicles featured are seventies muscle cars, Lamborghinis, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, GTO’s, and Chevelles.

The Fruita Police Department will have on display their patrol cars, along with vehicles from state patrol, Colorado State Parks, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department.

The event is free to come in and spectate. If you would like to sit in any of the cars, it will be $20. Getting into additional cars will be $10.  All the money collected will go to the Colorado Special Olympics to help fund events they put on.

