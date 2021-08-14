I-70 open ahead of schedule

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -I-70 through Glenwood canyon reopened in both directions this morning, ahead of the schedule Governor Polis set earlier this week.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count,” said Governor Polis. I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts.

I want to thank Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge,” said Governor Polis. “We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.