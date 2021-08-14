I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopening, one lane in each direction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some good news for Colorado drivers came from the Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday. By Saturday afternoon, CDOT is planning on reopening I-70 through Glenwood Canyon with one lane going in each direction. Efforts to fix damage done to the interstate from mudslides this summer are ongoing. This opening will help reconnect the Western Slope to the Front Range and beyond. However, CDOT is letting drivers know in advance to expect slow going through the canyon for the foreseeable future.

Mudslides this summer sent boulders crashing down onto I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. Mud and debris blanketed roads. The major connection between the Western Slope and the Front Range shut down for weeks.

According to Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director, “Safety needs to be our top priority as we move from a closure to a work zone. We really want to reiterate that motorists need to be mindful of driver behavior, anticipating that the speed limit will likely be 35 miles per hour, so prepare for slower traffic, and be respectful of each other and respectful of the speed limit.”

CDOT released details on the plan to fully reopen the interstate through the canyon, and the timeline for construction. Keith Stefanik, CDOT Deputy Incident Commander, explained that, “We just had a job showing today, with approximately a little over ten contractors. Bids will be received next week, with the hopes of rewarding a contract on Friday, August 20th... with the hopes of them starting on the 23rd. So our goal is to have those two lanes in each direction by Thanksgiving.”

Mudslides came down with a force only seen about once in every 500 years. Crews will be keeping an eye on the situation. Stefanik further commented that, “We feel pretty confident right now that we’ve mitigated what we need to get the road open, but we will continue that assessment over the next several months to years this is definitely, this was a very large event, a very high-intensity event that we need to continue looking at the damage that has occurred because of that event.”

The possibility of rain sending debris down onto roadways is still out there, according to CDOT. The agency is saying drivers and officials will need to keep watching the skies to make sure no one gets caught up in a potentially dangerous situation.

Some drivers have been taking detours around I-70 through the narrow Independence Pass on the border between Pitkin and Lake Counties in Colorado. CDOT is saying they have installed traffic lights and checkpoints to make sure only vehicles within weight restrictions are making it through for safety reasons.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.