Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment
De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers in Mesa County
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Decertification of Mesa County’s election systems possible

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory for Mesa County has been lifted
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida