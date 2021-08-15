Advertisement

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 12-year-old Audra Hadrath, is believed to have left her residence of the 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction overnight.

She is believed to be traveling with her 20-year-old boyfriend Teresa “Toby” Ochoa (see image below) in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate AFQS92 to the Denver Metro area, possibly Northglenn.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a possible kidnapping and coordinated with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue an Amber Alert this morning.

Audra is described as a 12-year-old girl, 5′4, 119 lbs with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray shorts.

If seen, immediately call 911.

