Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts a fundraiser for Colorado Canyons Association

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Paddleboard Adventure Company in Palisade hosted a Car and River Craft Wash for a fundraiser to benefit Colorado Canyons Association, a local nonprofit based out of Grand Junction.

Paddleboard Adventure Company staff washed cars and river crafts for a donation of $10 each. While patrons relaxed in the shop and enjoyed local drinks. All proceeds generated from the car and river craft wash were donated to Colorado Canyons Association’s River Education Program.

CCA staff was onsite to talk with patrons about it’s conservation work.

”We get thousands of kids outside every year for outdoor environmental education,” said CCA Director of Operations Sara Brooker. “We do stewardship events on the land and the river and general community outreach to connect folks to their public lands. Part of our education program, it’s split into land & river. So our river side we take kids down the river on day long or multi-day trips.”

CCA fosters community stewardship, education, and awareness by turning the river and its surroundings into the student’s classroom. They focus not only on river education, expanding teachable moments to develop important life skills such as team building, self-confidence, and leadership abilities.

