Special Olympics Colorado annual summer classic games

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Special Olympics Colorado hosted their annual summer classic games today at Columbine Park in Grand Junction consisting of softball and bocce ball events.

“I think Special Olympics is very meaningful in the sense of the inclusion aspect that we offer,” said Special Olympics Colorado Western Regional Manager Michelle Pewters. “Our athletes get to meet other fellow athletes or unified partners and they get to build friendships with that. And also just showcase their skills. So we give them sports as a platform to do that.”

Typically the statewide games are held in Grand Junction so athletes come from all around the state to compete. But this year due to COVID safety concerns, the Colorado Special Olympics games are broken up into extensions depending on region. So no one has to travel too far and worry about staying overnight in a hotel.

“Typically we have the whole state come together,” said Special Olympics Colorado Senior Director of Sports & Competition Susan Foege. “Throughout the year we host 6 different main state competitions where all the teams come together to play in 1 location. Typically Grand Junction is the home of our state summer games in June. We typically all come together for a big event but that wasn’t the safest option for our athletes so we decided to bring the state tournament excitement out to the athletes.”

Special Olympics Colorado makes sure to have sports going all year round for the athletes.

“I think sports are important to these athletes,” said Foege. “But in addition to that I think being together and the social environment and interaction that they get to have with coaches, family, their unified partners - is something that’s been missed and challenging to get past in COVID. So we’re excited to be able to be back in person & doing these events.”

To get involved with the next Special Olympics games, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved

