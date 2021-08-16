GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society Hosted their 5th Annual Wuffstock Festival last night at the Las Colonias Amphitheater, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

We’re told what makes this festival so special is there are so few places people can bring their dogs to while enjoying local vendors and listening to live music, so being able to bring your dog and experience all those things is really one of a kind.

“The idea behind it is to host an amazing festival where you can come hang out with your dog because there are so few festivals, concerts or venues where you can take your dogs these days, celebrate the human animal bond, and at the end of the day you know that all the proceeds and everything you spend coming here and buying drinks all goes back to the animals,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout.

This festival had live music, over 30 local vendors ranging from pet related services to all kinds of merchandise, food and drink, and of course adoptable dogs. We were told at least 4 dogs found homes. And all the proceeds from this festival went to Roice Hurst Humane Society which works with the Mesa County Animal Services animal shelter to find dogs homes.

“When we look at what the role of the shelter is in this community, it’s more than just sheltering dogs & cats until they get adopted,” said Stout. “We are here in this community because every single animal that’s adopted out is better mental health that’s going out into the community, better physical health, companionship, lower feelings of isolation. So every single animal that’s adopted & all of the bonds that are created & preserved between pets & their people make a healthier community overall.”

When Roice Hurst thought of this event, the idea was for it to be a celebration of all things dog. And it’s important to them to collaborate and work with other shelters which is why Grand Rivers and Harmony were invited. So they could have as many dog adoptions going on as possible.

“The shelters are full of animals of all ages at all levels,” said Harmony Animal Matchmaker & Sanctuary Director Danielle Dyer. “It’s a common misconception that shelter animals have issues. A lot of times we have puppies just like this, they’re blank slates and all dogs live day to day. They’ve all had pasts, some of them are more negative than others. But dogs start each new day fresh. So as long as you are giving them a positive, happy environment, any dog can be a great dog.”

One thing some people don’t realize when they’re looking to adopt a dog is a dog of any age is just as loveable as a puppy. Dogs have a past, just like people. All they need is positivity, a little love, and a second chance.

