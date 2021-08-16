Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath
Missing child, possible kidnapping
I-70 has reopened in both directions as of this morning.
I-70 open ahead of schedule
They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more...
Palisade pot shop gets new location
Sign at Fruita Police Station for bike owners
Fruita Police Department responds to bike thefts
car & river craft wash fundraiser
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts a fundraiser for Colorado Canyons Association

Latest News

GJPD gives internet safety tips.
Talking with children about internet safety
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon.
I-70 experiences smooth reopening
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines