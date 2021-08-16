First cases of West Nile Virus detected in humans in Colorado this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed the first cases of West Niles Virus in humans in Colorado this season.

The department says one case is from Larimer County and the other is from Delta County. Both of the infected individuals have survived and are covering from the virus.

The West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to humans through infected mosquito bites. So far this year, infected mosquitos have been found in Adams, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer and Weld Counties. In Colorado, most human West Nile Virus cases are reported between August and September.

There were 35 reported cases of human cases of West Nile Virus in 2020. One person died.

“There are simple precautions people can take to protect themselves from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Jennifer House, deputy state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian. “Use an effective insect repellent, wear protective clothing, or stay indoors when mosquitoes are active, and mosquito-proof your home.”

Officials say most people who do contract the virus don’t have symptoms. About 20% of people who are infected will have flu-like symptoms. Fewer than 1% develop a serious, or potentially deadly case.

To protect yourself, health officials say to limit your time outdoors during the dawn and dusk hours. If you do go outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Use insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus.

To help protect your home from mosquitos, officials recommend draining any standing water at least once a week and install or repair screens on windows and doo

