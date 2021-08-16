Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath
Missing child, possible kidnapping
I-70 has reopened in both directions as of this morning.
I-70 open ahead of schedule
They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more...
Palisade pot shop gets new location
Sign at Fruita Police Station for bike owners
Fruita Police Department responds to bike thefts
car & river craft wash fundraiser
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts a fundraiser for Colorado Canyons Association

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst admits ‘cadaver’ note made him look guilty
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator