Mesa County property taxes on the rise

By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The value of homes in Colorado is going up and therefore property taxes are going up with it.

Property taxes are based on actual value and reappraised every two years. Since 2019 the values have been on a steady incline with more people moving to rural areas since the pandemic. Experts say it’s a bit of a double edged sword because home owners want their property to be more valuable but it will cost them over time. People who are paying attention are not going to be surprised at all based on the way sale prices have been increasing over the years. Currently the median value for a residential home has gone up eleven percent.

Rural areas such as Mesa county have such a limited supply of homes, so when something comes on the market, there are a lot of buyers, and so the price gets pushed up. However there are other taxing districts that benefit from increased property taxes such as schools and fire protection.

It’s very important for property owners protesting their values to understand that their value is based on the records of their property’s characteristics. Therefore it is most important for taxpayers to review the Assessor’s records. This current property tax increase will be raising rates to about 70 dollars per year.

