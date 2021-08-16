Talking with children about internet safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction Police Department is reminding parents and guardians of the importance of speaking with kids about internet safety.

There’s no doubting we live in digital world. According to the American Community Survey, about 95 percent of 3 to 18 year olds have home internet access.

While the internet can be a great resource, GJPD says it also can be a scary place.

It has seen instances online of invasion of privacy, cyber bullying, sexual harassment and sexting.

This is why GJPD says it’s important for parents to communicate with their children about internet safety.

”We want to make sure that you’re having those important conversations with your kids,” said GJPD PIO Callie Berkson. “So, making sure you’re opening those lines of communication can make your child more comfortable coming to you when they are experiencing that’s really dangerous online.”

GJPD also wants kids to know when they are online to never share personal information and also that whatever they post on the internet is permanent.

