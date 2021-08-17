Advertisement

5 Stars for Veteran Community Living Center

The Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -VA Western Colorado Health Care System’s Community Living Center (CLC) has received the highest star rating for its 12th quarter in a row. After this year of lockdown, the passionate staff and residents are thrilled with this positive win.

The CLC is facility that houses short and long-term, rehab, and hospice Veterans. This star rating is measured against private nursing homes through the Center for Medicare/Medicaid services comparative data and methods.

The staff have gone above and beyond by putting together organized events for the patients ranging from Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veteran’s Day Parades. Western Colorado Health Care System states they are proud of the reputation it has built for their very special residents and looks forward to many more quarters of maintaining the highest star rating.

