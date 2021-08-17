GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners announced two new hires for the positions of Department of Human Services Executive Director and County Attorney. These two new hires are Jill Calvert and Todd Starr respectively.

Calvert was named Mesa County’s new Department of Human Services Executive Director. She is the first female in Mesa County’s history to be appointed to this position.

Board of Mesa County Commissioners announces two new hires (Mesa County)

Calvert was born and raised on the Western Slope and established her career at the Mesa County Department of Human Services, where she remained for 23 years. She is returning to the valley from Colorado Springs, where she served as the Director of Children, Youth, and Family Services for El Paso County.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to return home to Mesa County. This is where I experienced first-hand the strong work ethic of county employees,” Calvert said. “I have felt the commitment and pride for this region, and I have been amazed at the sense of commitment this community has for the well-being and independence of its residents. It’s an honor to continue working with Mesa County to take our place as the leaders in Colorado, if not the nation.”

Calvert completed her undergraduate course work from Colorado Mesa University and obtained a Master of Science in Social and Community Services from Capella University. Her first day as executive director will begin Sept. 7.

Starr was named the new Mesa County Attorney.

Starr previously served as the County Attorney for Archuleta County, where he also served as Interim Administrator twice, leading a staff of 158 people and having primary responsibility for an annual budget of approximately $35 million. In addition to Archuleta county, he also served as County Attorney for Dolores, Rio Blanco, and Saguache counties.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to advise the Board of County Commissioners and look forward to using my private and public sector experience to serve the County,” Starr said.

Starr received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Graceland College, his law degree from Creighton University, and his Masters in Letter and Numbers of Law from Boston University. He has over 32 years of legal experience.

