Candidates start getting ready for District 51 School Board Elections this fall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 school board elections are coming up in just a few short months and the candidates are starting to prepare their campaigns.

With completed petitions due to the superintendent next Friday, candidates are starting to address the main upcoming issues as the majority of students return back in the classroom this school year.

The key topic all the candidates agree on is transparency. They all agree that making decisions in the public eye is very important to this community, especially when it related to how tax dollars are spent in our schools.

“Not only do I have a years worth of board experience which is meaningful to me because it’s not easy to be somebody from outside the district to learn the programming, the budgeting, things like that,” said Trish Mahre who currently serves on the District 51 District C School Board. “So I feel I have some good time under my belt to get a good start. And I have a passion for kids. Everything I do in my professional work right now relates to children. Whether children are victimized or whether children are offenders. So I think I have a really good working knowledge of where our community resources are for kids and where our gaps are.”

Trish Mahre serves on the current District C School board, but hasn’t had a full chance to put her ideas into action due to being elected during the pandemic last year. However she does tell us she has worked to negotiate with the union the increase of teacher salaries.

“There seems to be a lot of distrust between the community and the school district,” said District 51 District C School Board Candidate Andrea Haitz. “So I think we need to work on better communication from the school board to our community. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to move forward. Especially with bond measures, getting our teachers paid more. So we need to restore that trust and know that we’re all working together.”

Andrea’s plan is to form community groups of business members, teachers, school administration, and a board member. She says getting an outside perspective can be beneficial to find solutions.

“Number one, classroom sizes. We have to bring that down immediately to give our students a chance & our teachers a chance,” said District 51 District D School Board Candidate Nick Allan. “Second is making sure we get the funding for our students most in need, especially our special needs students. That’s close to my heart. And finally to get that done we need a school board member who goes out into the community, listens to them, not just waiting at the board meetings but instead meeting, having real conversations, and connecting with people.”

As a former educator Nick Allan says with large classroom sizes, he sees students often get neglected. “We need to give these kids skills to go into the workforce to advance & pursue their dreams.”

Anyone who is registered to vote can vote for all of the district candidates, not just the candidates in the district you live in.

